'Doesn't Really Feel Like Being Impeached', Says Trump At Michigan Rally

While the US House of Representative voted to impeach President Donald Trump, he said at a Michigan rally that ‘it doesn't really feel like’ being impeached. Trump reportedly sounded triumphant at his “Merry Christmas” rally in Battle Creek in his nearly two hours speech saying it’s “so much fun”.

According to media reports, a staffer interrupted Trump during the speech to update him on the impeachment vote. Trump said that the “do-nothing Democrats” are declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter, calling impeachment nothing but political suicide. Though the US President claimed that he was not worried about impeachment, Trump’s tweets ahead of the vote said otherwise when he wrote in all caps saying it was an assault on America and the Republican party.

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Impeached on two charges

After Trump was impeached by the Democrats-led Congress on two separate charges of abuse of power and obstruction to Congress, Trump tweeted a picture of himself with text reading, “In reality they're not after me, they are after you, I'm just in the way”. The House voted in favour of the first impeachment article, alleging misuse of power, 230 to 197. The second article, accusing Trump of obstructing Congress, was voted by the house in favour 299 to 198.

Joe Biden, former vice-president and Democratic primary of 2020 presidential elections, said that Trump not only abused his power but also violated his oath of office and betrayed the nation. Trump has been accused of abuse of power when he allegedly pressurised Ukraine to find dirt on Biden, his Democrat rival.

Meanwhile, White House exuded confidence that the US President will pass the Senate vote and said, “Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our Nation. Without a single Republican vote or any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment through the House of Representatives.''

