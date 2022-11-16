Trump Mocks Biden For Skipping G20 Dinner; Recalls 'incredible' Deals He Made With Forum

Addressing supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Donald Trump mocked US President Joe Biden for skipping the gala dinner at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday. Reportedly, he returned to his hotel room after the day's engagements as Cambodia PM whom he met earlier in the week tested positive for COVID-19. On this occasion, Trump stressed that he negotiated 'incredible' deals with many G20 countries during his tenure as president. In his speech, the ex-US president also ridiculed Biden for falling asleep at global conferences.

Donald Trump remarked, "Joe Biden is the face of left-wing failure and Washington corruption. He had a big G20 dinner tonight. Everyone flew over and guess what he never showed up. They are still looking for him. What's going on? G20, I used to love that. I used to make deals for our country like you would not believe. There was one, give me the next one. We got them to stop taking advantage of our country. Every nation took advantage of our country. We negotiated deals with Mexico and Canada."

"We restructured our terrible deal with Japan. And I did it with PM Abe- a great man. It is so sad, he was a great friend of mine. He loved his country so much. But we structured and made it a really good deal. And with South Korea and so many other countries. The best of all is what we did to China. We made an incredible deal but after COVID, I don't even bother talking about it. Because the devastation it caused to the entire world is too much to bear," he added.

Donald Trump enters presidential race

Earlier, Donald Trump revealed that he will mount a third White House campaign in order to "make America great and glorious again". Taking a swipe at Biden, he stressed that the US was on track for a bright future as he fulfilled promises made to the people, unlike other Presidents. Moreover, Trump launched a tirade against the US president over a range of issues such as inflation, the Ukraine crisis, and the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Donald Trump opined, "Now, we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair. As we speak, inflation is the highest in over 50 years. Gas prices have reached the highest level in history and expect them to go much higher now that the strategic energy reserves which I filled up have been virtually drained just to keep gasoline prices lower prior to the election. Joe Biden has intentionally surrendered our energy independence."