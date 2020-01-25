Donald Trump At Anti-abortion Rally: Fighting For Those Who Have 'no Voice'

President Donald Trump became the first sitting US President to attend the annual March for Life in Washington, one of the movement’s marquee events. The event was founded in 1974 by anti-abortion activist Nellie Gray, and typically attracts about 100,000 participants hailing from across the country. In his address, Donald Trump claimed that he was fighting for those that had 'no voice'.

The 'most Pro-life president in history'

Trump told the thousands of people that came to attend the rally that unborn children have no stronger defender in the White House than himself. He also hit out at the Democrats during the rally claiming that they had taken and adopted the most extreme positions with regards to abortion.

With Trump running for re-election in November many analysts have reported that this is an attempt by Trump to strengthen evangelical support that he will surely need in the upcoming elections. During his entire speech in the rally, Trump made only one reference to his ongoing impeachment trial and claimed that the Democrats were coming after him while he was fighting hard for them and those who have no voice. The Trump reassured the gathering that he would emerge victorious from the trial because he knows how to win.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, head of the anti-abortion campaign group Susan B. Anthony List said that Donald Trump is the most pro-life president in history. 'March For Life' is organized and held every year on the day when Roe v Wade decision legalised abortion nationwide on January 22, 1973.

