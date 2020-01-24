The Debate
Donald Trump Shares Photoshopped Pic With Obama, Netizens Call Him 'jealous'

US News

Twitterati slammed US President Donald Trump after the latter posted a photoshopped image of his predecessor Barack Obama to imply that he was spying on Trump.

Donald Trump

Twitterati slammed US President Donald Trump after the latter posted a photoshopped image of his predecessor Barack Obama spying on him. In the image, Obama can be seen hanging outside the Trump Tower window and using a pair of binoculars to “spy” on the US President. The former President is also using a vacuum suction cup to hold on to the glass wall, often shown in movies where spies use it to climb skyscrapers.

Read: Trump Made Vladimir Putin A 'religious Man', Jokes Democrat Adam Schiff

Netizens call Trump jealous

Trump has repeatedly accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential elections. Recently, the legitimacy of controversial surveillance warrants into former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was also questioned. Social media called the insinuation through a photoshopped image ‘ridiculous’ and said that the US President is jealous of Obama who gracefully completed his 8-year term while the former has already been impeached. Check how the netizens reacted to this bizarre photoshopped image:

Read: Must Protect Wheel's Inventor, Elon Musk Does Good At Rockets: Donald Trump Arrives At WEF

It's not the first time that the US President shared a photoshopped image on Twitter. In October, Trump posted an image where he can be seen honouring the dog involved in counter-terrorism operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In the original photograph, James McCloughan, a retired army medic was awarded the medal of honour in 2017 for saving lives of 10 people in the Vietnam war.

Read: Ivanka Trump Ignores Scribe's Question On US President's Impeachment; Video Goes Viral

Read: Netanyahu Condemns 'tyrants Of Tehran' At World Holocaust Forum, 'salutes' Trump, Pence

