Donald Trump Shares Photoshopped Pic With Obama, Netizens Call Him 'jealous'

Twitterati slammed US President Donald Trump after the latter posted a photoshopped image of his predecessor Barack Obama spying on him. In the image, Obama can be seen hanging outside the Trump Tower window and using a pair of binoculars to “spy” on the US President. The former President is also using a vacuum suction cup to hold on to the glass wall, often shown in movies where spies use it to climb skyscrapers.

Netizens call Trump jealous

Trump has repeatedly accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential elections. Recently, the legitimacy of controversial surveillance warrants into former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page was also questioned. Social media called the insinuation through a photoshopped image ‘ridiculous’ and said that the US President is jealous of Obama who gracefully completed his 8-year term while the former has already been impeached. Check how the netizens reacted to this bizarre photoshopped image:

Obama just wanted to see what an impeached president looks like — Ants (@AntsInOK) January 24, 2020

#DonaldTrump will always be jealous of President Obama, and will never measure up. 😳 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) January 24, 2020

Really should be the other way around, Dirty Don. Obama on the inside, u the perpetual outsider. Always looking in. Jealous. Feeling insecure & inadequate. Wanting to be "in" but knowing you never will be. Bc you're ignorant. Incompetent. A fraud. Easily exposed. Scared. #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 24, 2020

You had me catfished and hacked after I confirmed Wash Post report you had a superPAC and were lying about self-funding.

You hired Holland & Knight to try to verify a piece of personal info from my hacked emails so you could launder it and use it in court since I was suing you — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) January 24, 2020

It's not the first time that the US President shared a photoshopped image on Twitter. In October, Trump posted an image where he can be seen honouring the dog involved in counter-terrorism operation that led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In the original photograph, James McCloughan, a retired army medic was awarded the medal of honour in 2017 for saving lives of 10 people in the Vietnam war.

