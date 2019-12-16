Donald Trump Condemned For Commenting On Nancy Pelosi's Teeth

United States President Donald Trump has been condemned for verbally attacking his opponent. This time the President of the United States has decided to go after the United States House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi and decided to comment on her teeth. The internet was less than pleased about this verbal attack on the Speaker and made its thoughts known.

Trump insults Pelosi's teeth

During an interview, the Speaker of the House was asked why the Democrats did not include the charge of bribery against the President when the democrats have repeatedly put forward the charge against him. Pelosi answered that the decision to not include the charge had come about after discussions between the members who are working on the impeachment committee. President Trump shared the video of the exchange and commented on her teeth in the process.

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Every Republican elected official who's endorsed Trump, every GOP donor who's supporting him, and every conservative writer who's making the case for reelecting him, is fine with four more years of this--or in fact with four more years in which the behavior will get even worse. https://t.co/x3cyEFHgpm — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 15, 2019

Children in our country look up to our leaders & learn from their example. Trump is damaging our country in both big & small ways every day that he remains in office. https://t.co/9qiiHg9Ph7 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 15, 2019

Others online also pointed out that Trump was the last person to comment on Nancy Pelosi's teeth because he is no stranger to having trouble with his dentures.

Read: Trump Jr Slams Time For 'marketing Gimmick' After Greta Thunberg Named Person Of The Year

Read: Prasad Claims Dhoni Has 'achieved Everything Under The Sun', Trumps Talks On Retirement

Trump’s dentures are trying to escape his mouth as this speech is ending. Join the club dentures! Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/wqE3psFru7 — No one (@ungubunugu1274) December 15, 2019

Read: Top Democrats Approach Republicans To Favour Trump's Impeachment

Read: Trump Tweets 123 Times In Couple Of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges, Makes Twitter Record