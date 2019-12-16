The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Donald Trump Condemned For Commenting On Nancy Pelosi's Teeth

US News

Donald Trump has been again condemned for verbally attacking his opponents. This time the President of the United States has decided to go after Nancy Pelosi.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has been condemned for verbally attacking his opponent. This time the President of the United States has decided to go after the United States House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi and decided to comment on her teeth. The internet was less than pleased about this verbal attack on the Speaker and made its thoughts known.

Trump insults Pelosi's teeth

During an interview, the Speaker of the House was asked why the Democrats did not include the charge of bribery against the President when the democrats have repeatedly put forward the charge against him. Pelosi answered that the decision to not include the charge had come about after discussions between the members who are working on the impeachment committee. President Trump shared the video of the exchange and commented on her teeth in the process.

Others online also pointed out that Trump was the last person to comment on Nancy Pelosi's teeth because he is no stranger to having trouble with his dentures.

Read: Trump Jr Slams Time For 'marketing Gimmick' After Greta Thunberg Named Person Of The Year

Read: Prasad Claims Dhoni Has 'achieved Everything Under The Sun', Trumps Talks On Retirement

Read: Top Democrats Approach Republicans To Favour Trump's Impeachment

Read: Trump Tweets 123 Times In Couple Of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges, Makes Twitter Record

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST