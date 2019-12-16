Top Democrats Approach Republicans To Favour Trump's Impeachment

The senior Democrats in the United States House of Representatives reportedly approached the Republicans on December 15, urged them to put aside their Party stance and vote in the favour of US President Donald Trump's impeachment. As the Democrat-controlled US House has passed the two impeachment charges against Trump of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress' on December 14, Trump is expected to become only the third US President to be impeached.

It has been reportedly speculated that since the charges will now be presented for a vote in the Republican-controlled US Senate, Trump is likely to still escape his impeachment. However, Democrats are now seeking the support of the Republicans as they only have 47 seats in the 100-seat Senate. The House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in an interview with international media that Trump poses 'a clear and present danger'.

Read - Iran Hawks Win A Key Concession From Trump Administration

Trump says 'it's not fair'

Trump has cried once again against the entire impeachment process and said 'it's not fair'. As the House of Representatives approved the two impeachment charges against him, Trump stiffened his stance of 'doing nothing wrong'. In the Saturday vote, both Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted 23 to 17. This move has brought Trump one step closer to being impeached.

Read - Donald Trump Jr Compares His Father's Presidency With Bollywood

The impeachment charges were unveiled by the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler who described Trump as 'danger'. However, Trump has again called the Democrats 'the Party of Hate' and goes on to say that they are 'bad' for the country. While the impeachment charges are 'strong' against the US President, he questions the Democrats 'how do you get impeached' even after creating 'best economy in the world'.

It’s not fair that I’m being Impeached when I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong! The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have become the Party of Hate. They are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

Read - After Trump Mocks Greta Thunberg, Michelle Obama Comes In Support

Read - US Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Trump's Appeal To Shield Financial Records