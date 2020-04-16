Donald Trump Says His 'aggressive Strategy' Is Working Against COVID-19 Outbreak

While the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world, the United States President Donald Trump not only said that his “aggressive strategy” was working against the pandemic but added that “the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases”. Trump’s comments came as US reported another record number of deaths due to COVID-19 disease with 2,600 casualties in 24 hours. As of April 16, total coronavirus cases have mounted to 644,089 with at least 28,529 fatalities.

Despite the statistics, the US President vouched for easing lockdowns in the country in the near future. While mentioning about the re-opening of American businesses, that have taken a blow in the face of coronavirus outbreak, Trump assured that there will still be “guidelines” to follow for the citizens. The US President had previously indicated that the country will make a comeback and “economy will boom again” by starting ease of restrictions apparently before May 1.

Globally, the fatal coronavirus has now infected over two million people and the world leaders are battling to strike a balance between economic crisis and rising infections. Certain countries including Germany, Spain, are walking on thin lines by introducing certain leverages in the lockdown, that was imposed to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease. Keeping in mind that countries could face a fresh wave of coronavirus infections if people do not adhere to social distancing rules, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged “extreme caution” while announcing initial steps of re-opening the country.

‘Before the date of May 1’

Meanwhile, Trump had said on April 15 that the plans of re-opening the country are “close to being final”. Trump has said that the final details regarding the future plans of the country to ease the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, will be shared with all 50 states. In the press briefing, the US President informed that he will be meeting with governors of all states and provide individual state leader with the authority to implement the “powerful re-opening plan” in their own discretion. However, Trump said that “the day” will be “very very close, maybe even before the date of May 1”.

