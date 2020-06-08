Trump Boasts Of Building 'greatest Economy In World' Cries Foul Over Impeachment Charges

Even as America remains the worst-hit country in the world due to Coronavirus with over a 100,000 deaths and millions infected in addition to the job loses, United States President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to state that he has made the United States the greatest economy in the world adding that he is doing it again.

I built the greatest economy in the World, the best the U.S. has ever had. I am doing it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

After half an hour later, he posted another tweet putting the onus on the investigations on the alleged collusion of Trump with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential elections and the impeachment charges which he had fo face. He opined that he could have been well ahead of his opponent and presidential nominee Joe Biden and his party if not for the impeachment charges and the investigations.

If I wasn’t constantly harassed for three years by fake and illegal investigations, Russia, Russia, Russia, and the Impeachment Hoax, I’d be up by 25 points on Sleepy Joe and the Do Nothing Democrats. Very unfair, but it is what it is!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

READ | Sonu Sood Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray & Aaditya At Matoshree As Raut Taunts His 'acting'

READ | Amit Shah Says 'not A Political Rally, But Jan Samwad', Kicks Off Bihar's 'virtual' Rally

Besides the pandemic, the United States government is also grappling with the Black Lives Matter protests surrounding the death of an African American named George Floyd died due to police brutality. Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died at the hands of Minneapolis police. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.

Lakhs of American citizens have hit the streets in protest against racial discrimination and injustice. However, the protest later took a turn for the worse with several incidents of vandalism, looting and riots as protestors barged into stores, malls and shops damaged the places and looted them in the name of protests.

READ | Raut Taunts Sonu Sood For Meeting CM Uddhav After Accusing Him Of 'making Govt Look Bad'

READ | Mumbai Sees 1421 New Cases; Morning Joggers Crowd Marine Drive As Tally Soars To 48,549