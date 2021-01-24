Donald Trump Jr's Tweet On Father 'not Starting A New War' Draws Sharp Reactions Online

Former United States President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. on Friday received a lot of backlash for his tweet on father that stated that he was the first ever President in history who 'did not start a new war.'

Donald Trump is the first president in modern history did not start a new war. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 22, 2021

Donald Trump was banned from social media for inciting the US Capitol riot.

Netizens react

However, after his tweet, various critics took to the social media platform and reminded his son that his father’s words led to the US Capitol riots. NBC journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote, “Who needs a new war when, as of this week, more Americans died from the coronavirus on your father’s watch, in less than 11 months, than died in *World War 2* over four years”. Another journalist wrote, “He is, however, the first president to incite an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. He's also the first president to be impeached twice. Oh, and he's also the first modern president to leave the U.S. with a smaller workforce than it had when he took office”. Referring to coronavirus, a twitter user wrote, “Donald Trump is the first president in US history to have 400,000 Americans die from a preventable infection under his watch. And in all in just 10 months!”. Lets have a look at few reactions.

Who needs a new war when, as of this week, more Americans died from the coronavirus on your father's watch, in less than 11 months, than died in *World War 2* over four years. https://t.co/lyvBAkTT3z — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 23, 2021

He is, however, the first president to incite an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. He's also the first president to be impeached twice. Oh, and he's also the first modern president to leave the U.S. with a smaller workforce than it had when he took office. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 23, 2021

Donald Trump is the first president in US history to have 400,000 Americans die from a preventable infection under his watch. And in all in just 10 months! — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) January 23, 2021

He started a war of racism which our generations will suffer. My mother never heard in last 27 years but hear it now so often “Go back to your country”. It’s worst than any war! — A common Man (@srIbneAdam) January 22, 2021

He was first POTUS to:

Ask Russia for help in the 2016 elections!

Extort Ukraine to help him with the 2020 elections



Incite his followers to storm the Capitol

Pressures state officials to overturn legal votes

Pardon his co conspirators!

First and only twice Impeached — Biden Army (@Biden_Army) January 23, 2021

In another development, opening arguments in Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump will begin in the second week of February, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer announced. "Once the briefs are drafted, presentation by the parties will commence the week of February 8," said Schumer on the Senate floor. Trump is charged with exhorting a mob riot at Capitol Hill which eventually led to the five fatalities and global condemnation. The House impeached Trump on January 13 making him the first leader in US History to be impeached twice, the question is now whether he would be convicted by the Senate.

Before the proceedings, the Senators will take an oath and there will be set time limits for arguments and rebuttals. All questions from Senators for the House and Trump attorneys must be submitted in writing and read by the Chief Justice. On January 6, America was jolted after a video message by Trump encouraged what is now being termed as a "failed coup" and an attempt to overthrow democracy.

