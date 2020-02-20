'Home Alone' To 'Apprentice', Here Are POTUS Donald Trump's Various Movie & TV Appearances

US President Donald Trump will soon land in India for an official visit. Trump won the US Presidential election in 2016. Before his political career, however, Donald Trump has made numerous appearances in various TV shows and movies.

Donald Trump's cameos in movies

Donald Trump was first seen in the movie Ghosts Can't Do It, released in the year 1989. Trump played himself in the movie as a flirtatious businessman who was trying to make a deal with the leading lady of the film, Bo Derek.

He was also famously a part of the movie Home Alone: Lost In New York. In the movie, Macaulay Culkin's character asks Donald Trump where is the lobby and Trump directs him.

Donald Trump was next seen in the movie The Little Rascals which is about a bunch of children. Trump played the role of one of the kids' father, Waldo - an oil tycoon. Trump was also a part of Across the Sea of Time released in the year 1995, in which he also played himself. He also appeared in Eddie in 1996. He had two cameos in 1998 with 54 and Celebrity.

Three other movies in which Donald Trump made an appearance in are Zoolander in 2001, Two Weeks Notice starring Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant in 2002, and Marmalade 2004. All these movies had Trump plays himself.

Donald Trump in TV shows

Donald Trump has played himself in all his various Television appearances. The TV shows that he was a part of are The Nanny, Suddenly Susan, The Drew Carrey Show, NightMan, and Spin City. He also had a cameo appearance in the show Sex and the City.

Donald Trump was the host of the show The Apprentice for fourteen seasons. It was a reality TV programme that judged people based on their business skills.

