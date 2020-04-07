Donald Trump Says 15-minute Conversation With Joe Biden Was 'wonderful'

The United States President Donald Trump said he spoke to Joe Biden for 15 minutes, his most likely rival candidate in the upcoming election. Donald Trump spoke to Joe Biden about the coronavirus crisis, he said during one of his daily press briefings on the disease outbreak. According to reports, Donald Trump called his 15-minute conversation with Joe Biden 'warm' and 'wonderful' and said, "he gave me his point of view and I understood that," without indicating whether he and his rival agree on the government's response to the outbreak.

Read: Queen Elizabeth 'kept Informed' Of British PM's Condition After He Moved To Intensive Care

Trump also spoke about deploying over 3,000 military and public health officials to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and other parts of the country. Trump also talked about delivering an additional 600,000 N95 masks to New York City to take care of the needs of the public hospital system. "Over the last 24 hours, FEMA has delivered an additional 500 ventilators to New Jersey. We’ve also sent an additional 200 ventilators to Louisiana — a definite hotspot. Amazingly, 600 will be going or have gone to Illinois. We have 100 to Massachusetts", Trump said.

Read: Boeing To Suspend 787 Production In South Carolina Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Before beginning his press briefing, Trump also expressed his nation's well wishes to the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition on April 6. Trump said, "All Americans are praying for Boris Johnson. He’s a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman and a great leader. And he’s — as you know, he was brought to the hospital today, but I’m hopeful and sure that he’s going to be fine. He’s a strong man, a strong person."

Read: Coronavirus: Wives Of CRPF Jawans In Bengaluru Sew Masks, Aprons; Netizens React

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus infection has claimed more than 74,800 lives across the world and has infected over 13,49,500 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of death toll related to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Mumbai Man Marries Delhi Girl Through Video Call