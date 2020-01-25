The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Donald Trump's Recent Tweet On 'real Fan' Leaves Netizens Divided

US News

Donald Trump on Friday shared a post on Twitter that showed a 'real fan' whose snowplow displayed what is supposed to be a witty support campaign slogan

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

President of the United States Donald Trump on Friday shared a post on Twitter that showed a 'real fan' whose snowplow displayed what is supposed to be a witty support campaign slogan. In the picture, a snowplow was emblazoned with a slogan that read, "Trump 2020 Pushing Snowflakes Aside".

Read: Donald Trump At Anti-abortion Rally: Fighting For Those Who Have 'no Voice'

Reportedly, snowflakes sometimes refer to the millennials or Generation Z, the demographic cohort succeeding the Millennials. So, if the media reports are to be believed, then Trump's tweet was directed against the young generation who focuses more on issues of identity politics and social justice and is also overtly sensitive in nature. However, netizens are finding it hard to fathom that Donald Trump is the one calling someone else a snowflake when he himself keeps complaining all the time. 

Read: Trump Unveils Space Force's 'Star Trek Kind' Logo, George Takei Has 'Imperial' Suggestion

Read: Donald Trump Shares Photoshopped Pic With Obama, Netizens Call Him 'jealous'

Read: Trump Made Vladimir Putin A 'religious Man', Jokes Democrat Adam Schiff

President Donald Trump posted more than 140 times on Twitter on Wednesday, 22 January surpassing his mid-December record for the most daily tweets and retweets.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AAP CHALLENGES BJP TO ARREST IMAM
NARASIMHA RAO SLAMS MAHA GOVT
PM NETANYAHU WISHES PM MODI
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS BHIMA-KOREGAON
VVS LAXMAN THANKS PM MODI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA