Donald Trump's Recent Tweet On 'real Fan' Leaves Netizens Divided

President of the United States Donald Trump on Friday shared a post on Twitter that showed a 'real fan' whose snowplow displayed what is supposed to be a witty support campaign slogan. In the picture, a snowplow was emblazoned with a slogan that read, "Trump 2020 Pushing Snowflakes Aside".

That is a real fan. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/1JWyoyiidW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

Reportedly, snowflakes sometimes refer to the millennials or Generation Z, the demographic cohort succeeding the Millennials. So, if the media reports are to be believed, then Trump's tweet was directed against the young generation who focuses more on issues of identity politics and social justice and is also overtly sensitive in nature. However, netizens are finding it hard to fathom that Donald Trump is the one calling someone else a snowflake when he himself keeps complaining all the time.

The snowflakes are about to turn into an avalanche. pic.twitter.com/YGA6OQpAtl — DYSFUNCTIONAL FELINES (@DysfunctFelines) January 23, 2020

No one WHINES more than you. No one COMPLAINS more than you. No one BITCHES "they're not being fair!" more than you. No one CRIES "everyone's against me!" more than you. No one plays the poor little VICTIM more than you. You're the SNOWFLAKE-IN-CHIEF... #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 23, 2020

The problem with your fans is they're so very easily triggered. pic.twitter.com/zkZECIwQkq — Trumps Asterisk * #EveryStateIsPurple (@trevormfisher) January 23, 2020

This Tweet tells more than half of America that they do not count. What President mocks his people. What President mock's his people. I say this twice as I want it to resonate. No President has ever Bullied the people of USA the way he does.

HE IS MAKING FUN OF USA CITIZENS. — patricia (@patrici47462841) January 23, 2020

President Donald Trump posted more than 140 times on Twitter on Wednesday, 22 January surpassing his mid-December record for the most daily tweets and retweets.