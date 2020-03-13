US: DreamWorks Animation To Open Largest Indoor Water Park In New Jersey

DreamWorks Animation will be opening an indoor water park in New Jersey. According to sources, this may be North America's largest indoor water park. The park is also said to include thrill rides like Shrek and Po, the Kung Fu Panda from popular kids films.

Park has been opening in phases

The DreamWorks Water Park is scheduled to open on March 19 and is located inside the American Dream, a retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The park has been opening in phases. The entire park will be set under a glass atrium and reportedly has 40 water slides and 15 attractions that are based on popular DreamWorks films.

According to reports, the attractions will include Madagascar's Rain Forest, Shrek's swamp and even Kung Fu Panda Zone. The park will also have several record-setting attractions like the Perfect Swell that is being reported to be the world's largest wave pool at 1.5 acres and also the world's tallest indoor body slide, standing at 142 feet.

Also located here at The American Dream Mall is the DreamWorks Water Park. This huge indoor water park is set to open soon and here's a sneak peek inside! 💦 #AmericanDreamMall #DreamWorksWaterPark pic.twitter.com/Em4QBqv4GS — Theme Park Worldwide (@ThemeParkWW) November 24, 2019

@ProSlideTech enjoyed our visit Saturday to @americandream and seeing the amazing @DreamWorksWater park, having visited @_WisconsinDells waterparks are a great draw. pic.twitter.com/dqnqpFnWis — Ken Kraetzer (@SonsLegionRadio) March 8, 2020

Some of the other attractions present inside the American Dream are Nickelodeon Universe, an indoor ski resort and an NHL regulation-size skating rink. The DreamWorks Water Park will also have a lazy river that runs the length of the entire park. The park will also contain an eight-lane racing slide. There will also be rides based on How to Train Your Dragon, another popular kid movie franchise by DreamWorks.

