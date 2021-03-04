Elon Musk Announces Plan Of Creating New City At SpaceX's Launch Site

Known for his ambitious projects, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that he is building a new city in Texas, United States and will be called ‘Starbase’. Musk-formed city will be reportedly around the rocket launch site of his aerospace company SpaceX. Presently, the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of over $169 billion according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, Musk has often taken to the microblogging website, Twitter to post concise updates.

Later, on March 3, he alluded to his project to colonize the red planet and hinted that ‘Starbase’ would just be the beginning of what’s going to come in the future. Tesla CEO wrote further, “From there to Mars. And hence the Stars.” And hence the Stars.” The Texas facilities of SpaceX are located in Boca Chica Village which is an unincorporated town on the state’s southern tip, near Brownsville. Musk’s aerospace company has been developing its starship rocket and testing the prototypes at the same site since 2014.

Creating the city of Starbase, Texas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2021

Judge's office in Cameron County confirms

As per the Business Insider report, the judge’s office in Cameron County, where Boca Chica village is located, confirmed Elon Musk’s plans to create ‘Starbase’. In a statement to the media outlet, it said that in the last few days, Cameron County was officially approached by SpaceX to incorporate “Boca Chica Village into the City of Starbase”. Reportedly, even the Cameron County Commissioners Court was informed about SpaceX CEO’s endeavour in the state.

The plans of ‘Starbase’ in Texas were revealed by Musk just a few hours before the first major flight test of the Mars-bound starship prototype, SN10 remained unsuccessful as it exploded roughly eight minutes after landing back on the launchpad. However, Musk chose to look at the brighter side of the entire incident. He celebrated that the SN10 “landed in one piece” after both SN8 and SN9 crashed in a fiery explosion upon landing. He further also hailed the team at SpaceX for doing “great work”.

Starship SN10 landed in one piece! https://t.co/lO4AF47MaN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2021

