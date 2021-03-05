Elon Musk Posts Slow-mo Video Of Exploding Starship With A Humorous Punch Line: Watch

Elon Musk on Friday posted slow-motion footage of SpaceX's SN10 Starship rocket that exploded on the launchpad minutes after landing, with a humorous punch line. On his official Twitter handle the SpaceX boss posted the sluggish visuals of his unmanned rocket Starship serial number 10, that blasted during its test flight as it touched down having soared an estimated 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) from the ground. As the Starlink exploded shattering stainless steel engine that cost the company $1 million and launching remains that went flying across the landing pad engulfed in huge flames, Elon Musk joked in a tweet, "SN10 is now in Valhalla".

SN10 is in Valhalla nowhttps://t.co/dHy4tDVGnI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2021

Musk, in his one-liner which was filled with his sense of humour referred to the Xbox Video game Assassin Creed’s Valhalla which features action role-playing where heroes slain in the battle are received in Valhalla, a viking-era old Norse palace, roofed with shields, where the warriors feast under the leadership of the god Odin after they are dead fighting. The palace for warriors was made popular after the release of Hollywood's Marvel flick Valhalla: The Legend of Thor. Musk clearly referred to S10 as a warrior that has reached Valhalla.

'Zeus' spotted at the explosion site

The SpaceX rocket’s explosion may have been caused due to a leakage in SN10's propellant tank. Some reports also suggest that the blast could have been triggered by a methane leak, which is used as fuel by SpaceX in its Starship rocket. But, nothing can be concluded as of now because of no clarification from SpaceX. Also, note that this was only the third test of the Starship prototype and what it has managed to achieve in such a short time is impressive.

Interestingly, earlier today, SpaceX Boston Dynamics robot dog named “Zeus" was spotted at the space agency’s test site clearing debris and remains of the rocket and inspecting the dangerous site. SpaceX’s robot dog Zeus was also seen trotting around helping the staff. A yellow coloured four-legged machine robot dog was inspecting the wreckage of the prototype at SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility in Texas.

