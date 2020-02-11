English Teacher Posts Picture Of Student's Essay Branding It 'bizarre'; Twitter Furious

A post by an English teacher in New York has evoked a controversy online as it depicted the photo of an essay written by a student that he called “bizarre” in the post. The essay was written by one of his students and the teacher claimed that the write-up was nowhere in context to the topic that he had given.

The faculty named Alexis De Wokeville wrote on the social media that he was correcting the paper of a first-year student from his English class who received a “D” grade because the content was off the topic that was given to the students for the assignment.

He mentioned that the essay was related to the book The Great Gatsby, that he was teaching the class at the time. The essay shared by the teacher was smeared in red marks and the faculty questioned the headline titled “What Exactly Does Tom Want with Jerry?” by scribbling a punctuation mark underneath it.

Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student pic.twitter.com/Sgn07Kaq6D — Alexis De Wokeville (@MrAlexisPereira) February 10, 2020

Twitter question the ethics of the faculty

The student’s essay was a detailed observation of the popular American cartoon Tom and Jerry. “In the Looney Tunes cinematic universe, many of the cartoon nemeses have a very clear goal,” the essay begins. “Wild Coyote wants to eat the Roadrunner. Pepe le Pue wants to impregnate Penelope. Elmer Fudd wants to shoot Bugs (and who doesn’t?),” the essay continues.

The post immediately caught the attention of the users online as they called the teacher’s behaviour unethical. The online community objected to the fact that the college faculty revealed a student’s essay online on a public domain. Some users were extremely aggravated and threatened to call the authorities.

The photo has garnered over three lakh likes, however, mostly the users were angry at the faculty for embarrassing the student in this manner. They left several comments asking the teacher to take down the paper.

If this is a real paper then posting it on twitter is deeply unethical, even redacted — David M. Perry (@Lollardfish) February 10, 2020

nothing says “i’m a respectful teacher who will help each of my students learn and grow” like posting his essay on the internet and openly mocking him for the entire world to see. if this is how you treat your students i hope you get fired — Dylan JAnos (@Brobdingnagiann) February 11, 2020

The fact that so many people want to fail the kid without any context is a heartbreaking tell of our society. Most "laziness" stems from boredom and fundamental failings within the educational system. It's amazing what one or two caring teachers can do. — Sarah J. Sover (@SarahJSover) February 10, 2020

