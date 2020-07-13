India-EU Virtual Summit On July 15; EU Seeks To Diversify Supply Chain From China

In a major step forward, the India-European Union summit will take place on July 15 via virtual mode amid existing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, report sources on Monday. Sources report that the summit will focus on reviving Free Trade talks, which had been stalled for the past few years. Sources state that the European Union- the apex body comprising of 27 member nations - is looking to diversify its supply chains from China, giving India an opportunity to expand its trade ties. India will also reportedly discuss WHO's progress in COVID-19 collaboration.

India-EU summit on July 15

There was pause on the issue after intensive negotiations for yrs. New EU leadership has shown great interest in India. During summit, India & EU to start afresh & find a meeting ground on the issue: Sources on scope of Free Trade Agreement with EU during upcoming India-EU summit — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

European Union & China

As China cracks down on Hong Kong with the stringent new security law, the European Union has denounced the decision by China’s parliament to pass national security legislation inspite of global backlash, as per reports. Moreover, France, Germany and Sweden have reportedly proposed several measures against China, but not formal sanctions on it. Chinais the bloc's second-largest trading partner. EU has also condemned China for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India moves against China

While India too has joined the world in demanding a probe into the origins of Coronavirus in a bid to hold China responsible, its main contention with China is the PLA's incursions in Ladakh. After 20 soldiers were martyred at the LAC, several groups across the nation have protested against the sale of Chinese goods. Moreover, India banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok, stating that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.

Centre has also cancelled several projects with Chinese companies, barred it from BSNL 4G tender, barred from 5G trials to name a few. Centre has taken several steps to decrease Chinese imports to make India more self-reliant, while holding diplomatic as well as military talks with China to 'de-escalate and disengage' completely along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Apart from these, recently several Indian companies with Chinese funding have faced the ire of the public, with even Centre scrutinising the 59 banned apps' funding and parent companies.