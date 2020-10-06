Fauci 'strongly Suspicious' Of Trump Receiving Experimental Antibody Cure For COVID-19

As speculations regarding Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnoses & treatment continue to emerge, America's top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on October 6 that he is “strongly suspicious” of US President receiving the experimental Regeneron antibody therapy for the disease. In an interview with CNN, the leading member of the US coronavirus task force, Fauci said that “it very well could have been that”, about Trump getting the experimental treatment that got him out of Walter Reed Medical Centre in just four days.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said that the researchers are “really quite optimistic about” the monoclonal antibodies treatment. Explaining that the experts have had the experience with that kind of cure for other diseases, Fauci said that the Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody was one of the two types of antibodies that was very successful with Ebola.

Talking about the experimental treatment and its effect on Ebola, Fauci said that it had “us be cautiously optimistic that monoclonal antibodies, which are a very specific protein, right, that the body makes that you can produce in very large amounts and infuse it into an individual by an IV infusion, has the potential to really be something very, very important in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.”

Read - 'Don't Be Afraid': Trump Returns To White House, Asks People To 'get Out There' Amid COVID

Read - Trump Could Have 'reversal' Of COVID-19, Cautions Fauci On His Return To White House

Trump could have a reversal, says Fauci

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, who was not involved in Donald Trump’s primary care has said on October 6 that the US President can have a reversal in disease progression. While Trump returned to White House after spending four days at Walter Reed Medical Centre following his COVID-19 diagnosis, Fauci said in an interview with CNN that that issue with the disease in the preliminary stage is that, there is a possibility of a rebound after five-eight days.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dr Anthony Fauci said that reversal means “going in the wrong direction and getting into trouble”.

Many medical professionals have time and again warned that COVID-19 patients feel like their health is bettering but then it can worsen. Fauci even said that the patient is “not out of it until” the individual has spent several days feeling well but noted Trump’s “good shape”. He said, “You're not out of it until you've gotten several days out and doing well, but he certainly does look very well.”

Read - Trump Plans To Participate In October 15 US Presidential Debate: Campaign Spokesman

Read - Latest News: Trump Returns To White House; FATF To Decide On Pak; India's COVID-19 Update



