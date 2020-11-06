France's Macron Condemns Kabul University Attack, Says 'must Protect Education Centers'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, November 6 took to his official Twitter handle to condemn the recent terrorist attack on Kabul University. Macron wrote that he condemns the terrorist attack on Kabul University and said his thoughts were with victims and their families. The terror attack on Kabul University, in which 22 people died, mostly students, has been claimed by the Islamic State.

I condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack claimed by ISIS on Kabul University, after that of an education centre. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Education is a universal good for humanity that we must all protect together. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 5, 2020

According to Afghan authorities, three gunmen stormed the campus of Kabul University on Monday, November 2, and started randomly shooting at people killing 22 and injuring hundreds of others. the attack took place as the varsity was hosting a book fair with the Iranian ambassador in attendance. The Islamic State, which claimed the responsibility said that only two gunmen had attacked the university and not three as suggested by the Afghan government.

Macron faces backlash

Macron's condemnation comes amid the recent terror attacks in Europe and subsequent widespread criticism of the French President's remarks on Islam. France reported multiple attacks in the last month, including the beheading of a history teacher named Samuel Paty, which sparked nationwide protests and garnered comments from Macron, who said that the religion is in crisis. Macron's remarks received condemnation from a certain section of the Muslim world, who called for a boycott of French products among other things.

Later, Macron had explained that France is fighting with terrorism "in name of Islam, and not Islam itself", and his statements should be taken in the same context. Macron said that there is no stigmatization of any religion in his country. The French President had also received solidarity messages from world leaders following the attack in Nice, who said they stand firmly with France in the fight against terrorism.

