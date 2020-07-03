Good News: California Cafe Gives Free Meals To Those In Need Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, small businesses and local companies have taken the most severe blow of shutting all operations for several months in a row. While the times still remains gloomy and the US recently recorded the highest spike in daily COVID-19 cases, a California cafe has put together its resources to provide food to everyone in need, from medical professionals to others who are facing monetary troubles. Farley’s East cafe in Oakland, California has partnered with a volunteer program called ‘East Bay FeedER’ and are being hailed as “generous donors”.

According to international media reports, the California cafe prepares nearly 200 boxes of turkey, ham and egg salad sandwich to be distributed among the homeless people, school-going children and others. While new cases continue to surge in the Bay Area, the heartwarming gesture by the cafe is playing the role of ‘community lifeline’. With unemployment at its peak, there are many families who are struggling day in and out to make the ends meet while also taking the uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 pandemic head-on.

Boxed lunches today from @FarleysEast to Silva Youth Clinic, and another beautiful quarantined day in the East Bay, courtesy of our generous donors. 🙏🏻 #worldcentralkitchen #covidkindess pic.twitter.com/hprJp96PIm — eastbayfeeder (@EastBayFeedER) July 2, 2020

Thai businesswoman starts network of chefs

People across the globe are standing up for the situation in hand and helping each other. While California cafe is being hailed for feeding the needy in the Bay Area, Natalie Bin Narkprasert appointed a network of people including Michelin-starred chefs to help Thai people who are facing monetary struggles due to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. The group called ‘COVID Thailand Aid’ has now reached more than 30,000 people in more than a hundred locations with aid packages along with freshly made food.

Narkprasert’s initiative was fueled with the concern for the people in her homeland and according to reports she thought of her own grandmother who is a 94-year-old. She thought how the COVID-19 pandemic must be causing troubles for the grandmother and also other people in a similar situation or those who do not have their family at home.

