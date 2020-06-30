Good News: From Teenager Distributing PPE Kits To Cute Surprise, Read 5 Uplifting Stories

As challenging as this year has been for millions across the globe since the beginning, the unforeseen circumstances have also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days. But still, people confined to their homes have managed come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others.

To dial down on the ‘gloominess’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From goat climbing on a buffalo to 'social distancing salsa', these are five best from today.

Teenager distributes PPE Kits, grains with pocket money

An encouraging story of a 17-year-old spent his Rs 15,000 pocket money he had saved to distribute grains and hand sanitisers among the needy during these challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic. A Mumbai resident, Husain Zakir stepped up to help people in whichever manner he could after learning about the deaths of medical staff and police personnel due to the fatal pathogen. He bought PPE kits and other necessary items using his pocket money and distributed it among the needy, motivating his friends to join him for the noble cause.

Goat climbs on buffalo to munch on leaves

Footage of a climber goat standing on the buffalo and happily munching the leaves on a tree has reminded the internet of ‘Bahubali’ and left thousands in splits. Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Officer Sudha Ramen, the nearly 10-second footage shows a goat downright adept in the art of climbing as it jumps swiftly on the buffalo, walks on its back, hoofs halfway on the bark to graze from on top of the tree. Placing its front limbs on the wood for balance, almost suspended mid-air, the determined goat feeds on the tasty snack, the branches.

'Social distancing salsa'

A viral video of a pair doing salsa is everything a dance lover would like to learn amid the pandemic because it is not just any normal salsa, it's 'social distanced salsa', which is perfect for current times of coronavirus outbreak. In the video, a couple can be seen doing salsa on the street without holding each other directly. The man and the woman in the video can be seen holding two pieces of string wires, with each end on either of their hands.

Mom surprises daughter with puppy

A short video showing a girl’s precious reaction after her dad surprised her with a pup has won the internet. Shared on Reddit, under the subreddit ‘aww’ the footage has garnered over 1,13,000 upvotes and was captioned by the father as, “My daughter has been asking for a dog for years. Finally surprised her with a 10-week-old puppy. Her reaction says it all.” The video shows the reaction of a pure joy the girl has on her face the moment she meets her “new gift”.

'World's oldest recipe'

While the world is combatting the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, millions are confined to their homes to practice social distancing. With so much time to themselves, the coronavirus lockdown has triggered unique social media challenges to interesting trends. Utilising the same, an internet user channelised his inner chef to cook a Mesopotamian meal with ‘world’s oldest recipe’. According to Bill Sutherland’s viral social media post, he followed the same recipe that was found on a tablet from 1750 BCE. Claiming that those are ‘oldest recipes’, Sutherland also informed the dishes came down to be ‘OK’.

