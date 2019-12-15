The Debate
The Debate
International Tea Day: Netizens Share Their Love For The Beverage

Rest of the World News

On International Tea day, netizens shared their love for the beverage on the internet. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram were flooded with posts of tea lovers.

Written By Tanima Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
International Tea day

Every year on December 15, the world celebrates International Tea Day. Meanwhile, netizens have showered their love for one of the most loved hot beverages by sharing several memes, posts, pictures and messages over social media. Some users seemed quite carried away by a special date for their favorite beverage. Others posted messages on tea cultivation and the importance of the crop. Others wished the tea lovers across the web. Take a look.

About International Tea Day

The day has been celebrated since 2005 in tea producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, and Tanzania. It was scheduled on the very day with the aim to draw global attention of governments and citizens to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers and has been linked to requests for price supports and fair trade. M. Subbu (New Trade Union Initiative), Shatadru Chattopadhyay (CEC), Samir Roy (HMS), Ashok Ghosh (UTUC) and Paramasivam (INTUC) orchestrated the observance of the day at the World Social Forum in 2004. The first International Tea Day was celebrated in New Delhi in 2005, with later celebrations organised in Sri Lanka in 2006 and 2008. Back in 2015, the Indian government proposed expanding the observance of International Tea Day through the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Published:
