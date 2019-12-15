International Tea Day: Netizens Share Their Love For The Beverage

Every year on December 15, the world celebrates International Tea Day. Meanwhile, netizens have showered their love for one of the most loved hot beverages by sharing several memes, posts, pictures and messages over social media. Some users seemed quite carried away by a special date for their favorite beverage. Others posted messages on tea cultivation and the importance of the crop. Others wished the tea lovers across the web. Take a look.

On this #InternationalTeaDay here is a big shout out to wonderful, most hardworking, brave unsung women heroes who pluck green tea leaves facing rain, mist, cold , wild animals to bring us that soothing cup of tea. Join me to take a moment to appreciate their work.@IndcoTeas pic.twitter.com/UXBMyCFOsu — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 15, 2019

#chai is not good for

health



Aree wo pyar hi Kya

Jo dard na de.....

☕#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/0XX3MOjjvq — Ateek Tamboli (@Ateek207) December 15, 2019

Savour the flavour of health this #InternationalTeaDay. pic.twitter.com/YcjKPh6JPo — Mankind Pharma (@Pharma_Mankind) December 15, 2019

This one's for the love of chai, that helps all the mundane get by.#InternationalTeaDay pic.twitter.com/XvC8vJs67B — Society Tea (@SocietyTea) December 15, 2019

About International Tea Day

The day has been celebrated since 2005 in tea producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, and Tanzania. It was scheduled on the very day with the aim to draw global attention of governments and citizens to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers and has been linked to requests for price supports and fair trade. M. Subbu (New Trade Union Initiative), Shatadru Chattopadhyay (CEC), Samir Roy (HMS), Ashok Ghosh (UTUC) and Paramasivam (INTUC) orchestrated the observance of the day at the World Social Forum in 2004. The first International Tea Day was celebrated in New Delhi in 2005, with later celebrations organised in Sri Lanka in 2006 and 2008. Back in 2015, the Indian government proposed expanding the observance of International Tea Day through the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

