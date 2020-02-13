Hillary Clinton Hits Back At Trump For 'intimidating' Judge Over Stone's Case

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hit back US President Donald Trump after the latter mentioned her name while lashing out at a federal judge. Trump targeted US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who had sentenced US President’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort to 73 months in prison, for presiding over the case of Roger Stone.

Is this the Judge that put Paul Manafort in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT, something that not even mobster Al Capone had to endure? How did she treat Crooked Hillary Clinton? Just asking! https://t.co/Fe7XkepJNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Hillary Clinton reacted to Trump’s tweet asking if he realises that “intimidating judges” is the behaviour of “failed-state fascists”. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said that Trump engaged in “political interference” in the sentencing of Roger Stone through his tweet.

Convicted on several counts

Stone has been convicted on several counts including lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the house investigation. The Justice Department overrode the earlier recommendation of up to nine years of a prison sentence for Roger Stone, Trump’s longtime ally.

Senior department officials have moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for Stone after Trump called the earlier recommendation ‘miscarriage of justice’. After the Justice department’s highly unusual move, the four prosecutors, Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando and Jonathan Kravis, withdrew from the case.

“It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated,” tweeted Pelosi.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer lashed out at the department’s move and called for an immediate investigation on why sentencing recommendations by career prosecutors were countermanded. Schumer, in a letter to Michael Horowitz, Inspector General of DoJ, said that the situation has all indicia of improper political interference in criminal prosecution. Schumer added that the American people must have confidence that justice in this country is dispensed impartially.

“I urge you to conduct an expedited review of this urgent matter and issue a public report with your findings and recommendations as soon as possible,” wrote the Senator.

