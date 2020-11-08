Hillary Clinton Perfectly Describes Trump's 'troubling Mindset' In 2016 Debate

While the US President Donald Trump refuses to concede after Joe Biden is projected the winner, contesting that the democratic electoral process was “fraud” and accusing Democrats of “stealing the election”, Hillary Clinton’s speech from 2016 has emerged to perfectly fit Donald Trump's behaviour. Sharing the footage on Twitter of the third and final presidential debate held at the University of Nevada between Trump and Hillary, UK’s British Labour Party politician David Lammy wrote, “There is nothing like a woman’s intuition.”

In the nearly 45 second segment from her address, Hillary is heard saying that every time Donald Trump thinks that the things aren’t going in his direction, he claims whatever it is “is rigged against him.” Pointing out at the US President’s unsubstantiated claims and rants, Hillary said, “he lost the Iowa Caucus, he lost the Wisconsin primary, he said that the Republican primary was “rigged against him.” Hillary continued, “then Trump University gets sued for fraud and racketeering; he [Trump] claims that the federal judge and the court system is rigged against him.”

Read: Donald Trump To Lose 'public Interest' Protection On Twitter After He Steps Down

Read: Bad Things Happened: Trump Reacts As Biden Claims Victory; Says He Got 71 MN Legal Votes

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Hillary accuses 'This is his mindset'

Speaking about a time when Trump failed to bag the Emmy for his TV programme thrice in a row, Hillary said that he “started tweeting” that the Emmy’s was rigged. At this point, she was interrupted by US President, who prompts “they should have got them.” Hillary insists, “This is his mindset, it’s funny, but it’s also troubling.” The address stunned the social media as the elections closed in with projected Joe Biden as the winner with no possibility of Trump’s re-election after losing the state of Pennsylvania, he still insisted that the mail-in ballots were rigged and he “won the election, by a lot,” adding, that the illegal votes were counted with no such evidence and that he won “71,000,000 legal votes, the most ever for a sitting President.”

Read: From New Playlists To Congratulatory Texts; Here's How Twitter Reacted To Joe Biden’s Win

Read: Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Update Their Twitter Bios After US Elections 2020 Win; Read