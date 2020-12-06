'Humanity At Its Best': Viral Pic Of Doctor Comforting An Elderly Makes Netizens Emotional

In a heartbreaking image which has been uploaded on a Facebook page called ‘Go Nakamura’, a doctor named Joseph Varon can be seen comforting a patient with tha novel coronavirus infection. The image shows the patient burying his head in the arms of Joseph, while he is trying to comfort him. In the caption, the uploader wrote, “I am grateful to witness a wonderful moment and I thank all the medical staff for their hard work even during the holiday season”.

According to reports by The Washington Post, the patient had told the doctor that he wants to be with his wife, while he was crying and seeking help.The image has left netizens heartbroken as they bombarded the comment section praying for the elderly to recover soon. Nakamura told The Washington Post that he is glad that the image went viral because it gives everyone a reality of what is actually happening inside the hospitals. As the hospitals are working to their maximum capacity with a spike in COVID-19 cases, reports suggest that Dr Varon, like most other health professionals, gets no time to get back home and sleeps for one-two hours a day. The reports suggest that the staff and nurses at the hospital are also overwhelmed and often have breakdowns in the middle of the day.

Netizens react to the emotional image

Uploaded on November 27, the image has managed to gather over 200 comments and has been shared more than 800 times. "Oh Go! You touch & grab our hearts with your recording of love & pain & history! Thank you Dr Varon for your compassion! I am crying right now - witnessing this humanity!", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "A photo that epitomizes now and will epitomize for years to come the horror we are living through... Powerful, heartbreaking, and human... Well done". Praising the doctor and community, one person wrote, "Heartbreaking and beautiful. This doctor has worked over 250 days straight. Shouldn’t have to be this way if we all do our part".

(Image Credits: Facebook/GoNakumara)