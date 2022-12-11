Hunter Biden Probe: House Republicans Say They Are Ready To Issue 'criminal Referrals'

When the midterm elections in the US were going on, President Joe Biden said that if Republicans win the House and the Senate, they will launch an investigation into him. Republicans did not win the Senate but they did win the House and according to a report from New York Post, House Republicans are now getting ready to investigate Joe Biden and they are even prepared to issue "criminal referrals". Rep. James Comer, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee has said that the investigation will focus on a 2017 deal between Hudson West III and CEFC China energy. Hudson West III was a limited liability company which was reportedly managed by Hunter Biden, while CEFC China energy is a Chinese energy conglomerate.

On the face of it, the deal was about CEFC selling American Liquified Natural Gas to China. However, Comer claims that the deal was about much more than that. When House Republicans gain control of the House, they will investigate how this deal was China's 1st step in an attempt to buy infrastructure of America's energy sector. Comer claims that Joe Biden, who had just finished his term as vice president at that time, was involved in the deal. The New York Post report claims that millions of dollars were exchanged until 2018, when Hudson III was finally dissolved.

An investigation into Joe Biden

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said, dispelling the popular notion that Republicans were planning to investigate Hunter Biden. He said that the Republicans are worried that White House might be compromised, due to the Biden family's alleged dealings with China. “This is China trying to buy ownership into our American industry, which is a national security threat — and oh by the way it was being conducted by Joe Biden. That’s a problem and that’s why we’re concerned that this White House is compromised,” he said.

It is worth flagging that Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden suffers from substance abuse and as of now, there is no evidence that Joe Biden compromised US' energy security by selling out to China. However, Democrats too launched an investigation on Donald Trump when he was the president, claiming Russia had some videos of Donald Trump with which they blackmailed Trump, and turned him into a "Russian asset" in the White House. These claims were outright false and Donald Trump's policy on Russia was much more confrontational than Obama's policy on Russia.

Joe Biden's life

Joe Biden has experienced a number of personal tragedies throughout his life. He was first married to Neilia Hunter, and the couple had three children together: Joseph "Beau" Biden III, Robert Hunter Biden, and Naomi Christina Biden. In 1972, while Biden was serving as a Senator from Delaware, his wife and daughter were killed in a car accident. His two sons were also injured in the accident, but they survived.

Biden's son Beau died in 2015 at the age of 46 from brain cancer. Biden has also faced other personal challenges, including the death of his brother and the struggle of his surviving son, Hunter, with substance abuse. Despite these challenges, Biden has continued to serve in public office and has been praised for his resilience and determination. He became the 47th Vice President of the United States under President Barack Obama, and was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States in January 2021.