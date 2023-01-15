Hunter Biden Urges Court To Not Give His Estranged Child With Lunden Roberts His Surname

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden does not seem eager to give his affluent last name to his four-year-old daughter with former stripper Lunden Roberts. According to the New York Post, Hunter Biden requested a judge on January 6 to reject Roberts’ plea to grant their child his surname as it would stop the child from living a “peaceful” life.

The president’s son made the request during an ongoing paternity case against him in Arkansas wherein he is attempting to decrease his child-support money to Lunden Roberts for their four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts. Earlier in December, 31-year-old Roberts requested Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer to allow her daughter to take the Biden name as it is “now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful.”

In her filing, Roberts also said that the name change would somehow compensate for how her daughter has been “estranged” from the Biden family. “To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family,” she said.

However, Hunter Biden, through his attorney, urged the judge to reject Roberts’ request and argued that his daughter can make the decision herself once “the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height.” He also claimed that Roberts is waging “political warfare” against the Biden family and is contradicting all the efforts she made in 2019 to redact their daughter’s name and other personal information from the public court record.

A brief history of Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts' dalliance

Hunter Biden, who has been embroiled in controversies like shady business deals and waving around an illegal handgun, met Roberts while she was working as a stripper in Washington DC during the time he was dating the widow of his elder brother, Beau Biden. At first, Hunter Biden denied being sexually involved with Roberts.

However, a DNA test conducted in 2019 confirmed his as the legitimate father of the duo’s love child, Navy Joan Roberts. While the conflict was resolved outside the judiciary in 2020, it was reopened in September after Hunter Biden aimed to decrease his child support payment due to a “substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances.”

Image: AP