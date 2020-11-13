Jill Biden's Blue Dress Sold Out In Record Time After She Wore It To Victory Speech

While 46th US President-elect Joe Biden delivered his acceptance speech, his wife and to-be First Lady Dr Jill Biden stunned many in her midnight blue dress. On November 7, after Biden addressed the nation, Jill joined him on stage wearing a $5,690 Oscar de la Renta dress with panel detailing and floral embroidery. She appears to be stepping into the role of a style icon as her dress sold out within hours, reported The Independent.

According to reports, at the time of the celebratory event, Jill’s mid-length short-sleeved dress was available on the designer outlet website The Outnet for $1,707. However, just hours after she was seen donning the wool-blend floral designer dress, it sold out online. The speed at which Jill’s dress sold out is not surprising as she also received a positive response on social media.

I want-NEED somebody to make the pattern on Jill Biden's dress into a button down shirt and sell it to me. I love it — Homo Watanabe (Eric) (@Erocklee) November 8, 2020

Can we talk about Jill Biden’s dress?! I need it. I have nowhere to wear it, but it is gorgeous! — Gigi (@GeekMama24) November 8, 2020

I'm so shallow, but... damn, I really want Jill Biden's dress. Like, that is such a great dress. — Alyc Helms (@alychelms) November 8, 2020

Amidst the tears of joy, I am disproportionately obsessed with the fabulousness of Dr. Jill Biden’s dress. — Christine Angel (@LittleLotte) November 8, 2020

Jill Biden pays homage to Clinton, Kennedy

Moreover, with her asymmetrical dress, Jill also paid homage to several first ladies that came before her. The designer of her outfit, De la Renta had designed Jackie Kennedy’s iconic peach gown that she wore on a state visit to India. He had also designed both Hillary Clinton and Nancy Reagan’s inaugural ball gowns.

Shortly after the event, the De la Renta also paid tribute to the incoming First Lady and the dress on Instagram. While congratulating Biden on his victory, the designer in the caption wrote, “Jill Biden, standing beside, wears a navy floral vine dress by Oscar de la Renta”.

In a separate post, the designer also shared a closer look at the process that went into creating the navy dress for the 69-year-old English professor. De la Renta shared the behind-scenes look at the creation of the number and said, “Hope springs eternal. A look at incoming First Lady Dr Jill Biden’s dress, which features house-signature asymmetric drapery and spirited floral vine embroidery”. In the image, co-creative director Fernando J Garcia and “in-house modiste” Luis are seen prepping the fit on a mannequin.

