'No Life Worth Losing To Add One More Point To Dow': Biden Shames Trump's Economy Rhetoric

Former Vice President of the United States of America and Democratic nominee for the 2020 elections Joe Biden has stated that human lives are more important and the country should not be opened up to boost the financial markets. Certain states in the USA are gradually opening up in order to revive the economy, along the lines of President Trump's controversial rhetoric.

Biden bats for human lives over financial markets

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: No one is expendable. No life is worth losing to add one more point to the Dow. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 7, 2020

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, the Democratic front runner for the US Presidential elections, Biden, said 'no one is expendable' and that losing lives was not worth adding another point to Dow Jones Industrial Average (DOW), which is the stock market index measuring the performance of the top 30 firms listed on the market in USA.

Biden has regularly stated that human lives should not be compromised in order to recover the economy.

On Wednesday, US President Trump reiterated "it's time to open America for business again" while admitting that "some people will be badly affected" by the decision.

In the video shared by White House on the official social media account, Trump noted that 'older and vulnerable Americans' will need help as the country plans to reopen safely. "Safely re-opening will mean helping America's children and students resume their activities while protecting older and vulnerable Americans," Trump said. The US President recommended, "people over 60 to stay back for a while" as they are at the most risk. "At the same time we would like the schools to reopen for young children on time," Trump said.

"We love you. We're with you," President Trump said to Americans who have lost a loved one to the virus. "There is nobody—I don't sleep at night just thinking about it—there is nobody that's taken it harder than me." pic.twitter.com/XrUB5tsPYk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2020

USA has been the worst affected country, with more than 1,228,603 cases and 73,431 deaths due to the virus.

