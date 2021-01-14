Joe Biden Picks Samantha Power To Run The US Agency For International Development

The United States President-elect Joe Biden has selected Samantha Power to run the US Agency for International Development. The agency is responsible for the US foreign humanitarian and development aid. Samantha Power has worked as the US ambassador to the United Nations under former US President Barack Obama.

President-elect Biden has nominated Ambassador Samantha Power as USAID Administrator.



A leading voice for humane and principled American engagement in the world, she will rally the international community and work with our partners to confront the biggest challenges of our time. pic.twitter.com/Gv9G8CLrI5 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 13, 2021

Samantha Power nominated

While making the announcement, Biden said that he was elevating the position to the National Security Council in the White House. He termed Power as a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity. a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for her book A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, about the US foreign policy response to genocide.

As a journalist, activist, and diplomat, I’ve seen the world-changing impact of @USAID. At this critical moment, I feel immensely fortunate to have the chance to serve again, working with the incredible USAID team to confront COVID-19, climate change, humanitarian crises, & more. https://t.co/LP3NhBvkZj — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 13, 2021

Read: Joe Biden's Plans For First 100 Days In Office, Will Reverse All Trump-era Orders

In a separate development, Biden announced William J Burns as his nominee for Director of the CIA. In a statement, Biden said, “Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure”. He added, “Ambassador Burns will bring the knowledge, judgment, and perspective we need to prevent and confront threats before they can reach our shores. The American people will sleep soundly with him as our next CIA Director”.

FBI warns

Biden’s inauguration will take place on January 20. The situation in the US seems to be a bit tense as the FBI has warned of planned armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. According to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to AP, the bulletin warned that the protests may start late this week and may go on till January 20. Also, as per the officials, some of the people are members of some extremist groups.

Read: US: Democrats Pressurise Joe Biden To 'investigate' Donald Trump

The bulletin said, "Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January”. As per reports, one such bulletin was issued by the FBI before the US Capitol riots last week. Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau said, "We’re keeping a look across the entire country to make sure that we’re monitoring, and that our Guards in every state are in close coordination with their local law enforcement agencies to provide any support requested”.

Read: Microsoft, Google Among Top Donor Corporations For Joe Biden's Inauguration

Also Read: 'Truly Multi-talented': Joe Biden Picks Kashmir-born Aisha Shah In His Digital Team

(Image Credits: AP)