Joe Biden Will Not Hold Presidential Campaign Rallies Amid COVID-19 Scare

While Republican US President Donald Trump as kickstarted his reelection campaign and opposed ‘Covid shaming’, Democratic nominee for 2020 Joe Biden has declared on June 30 that he will not organise any presidential rallies during the coronavirus contagion. Calling it a “most unusual campaign” in modern history, the former US Vice President said that he is going to abide by the orders given by doctors, not just for himself but also for the Americans. Health professionals have constantly raised their concerns with the huge gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic as in some places social distancing is not possible.

However, according to reports, it was not clear if the 77-year-old was referring to his personal physician who recommended him to stay away from public gatherings or the guidelines proposed by US government who have asked citizens to avoid participation in events. But, the Democratic nominee’s announcement came when Trump’s government is facing severe backlash for its handling of coronavirus outbreak.

Read - Joe Biden Names Indian-American Expert As Digital Chief Of Staff

As per Johns Hopkins University tally, US has recorded more than 2.6 million cases of COVID-19 with 127,400 casualties. Joe Biden has also noted that the United States is currently combatting with “serious threat” of the novel pathogen. And yet, according to him, Donald Trump has failed to provide a unified direction to the crisis with some people wearing masks, others opposing it. The former US Vice President also said that Trump is responsible for putting people against each other ‘actively’.

We’re facing a serious threat — and we need to meet it together as one country. But this President gives us no direction and actively pits us against one another.



We can't continue on like this. pic.twitter.com/LA8OJ86Nnk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 30, 2020

Read - Joe Biden Criticises Trump For Inaction Over Reports Of Russian Bounties

Trump has 'surrendered'

Joe Biden has previously said the Republican US President Donald Trump has “surrendered” to the coronavirus contagion. Lashing out at Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for delaying swift action, Biden said that instead of directing the country, the US President “has retreated” in the fight against the invisible enemy. Donald Trump has repeatedly shown optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and even boasted about the turnout at his rallies. Moreover, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the US President even thinks wearing a facemask amid the global health crisis is a 'choice'.

Read - Omar Abdullah Quotes Joe Biden On 'weakening Democracy' As 4G Internet Remains Shut In J&K

Read - Trump Campaign And RNC Raised $74 Million In May, Less Than Joe Biden