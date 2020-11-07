US Election 2020: Where Will Kamala Harris Stay If She Becomes Vice President?

Even though the official winner of US Election 2020 is not yet called, Joe Biden is projected to win by almost every US media network. While the results still remain undeclared, several internet users are jokingly saying that the White House should be renamed ‘Kamala Vilas’. But if elected as the 46th president, Joe Biden and his family will move into the official residence and workplace of the US president.

The official ‘Kamala Vilas’, on the other hand, will be known by its address, ‘Number One Observatory Circle,’ which is located on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory. Biden’s running mate, who will make history by becoming the United State’s first female, Black and Asian vice president, will be living just a few miles away from the White House in Washington DC. If elected, she will be shifting to the palatial 19th-century white brick bungalow at the heart of a sprawling 12-acre compound, which was first built in 1893 for the superintendent of the observatory, and went on to become the residence of the chief of naval operations in 1924.

History of VP’s house

It was nearly after 50 years that ‘Number One Observatory Circle’ became the official residence of the United States’ vice president when Walter Mondale and his family moved in for the first time. Initially, the US vice presidents and their families lived in their own home, however, when the cost of security private residences grew, Congress finally agreed to designate the aforementioned residence as the house for the VP.

In fact, from 2008 to 2016, Joe Biden also lived here while he was serving as vice president of the IS under the Barack Obama administration. This year, if Biden wins the election and if Harris becomes the vice president, she will be moving into the historic house with her husband, lawyer Douglas Emhoff.

According to reports, the house is a compact three-storey brick building. It consists of a reception hall, sitting room, sun porch, dining room, living room and a couple of lavatories. The second floor of the building has two bedrooms, a study and also a den. The third floor has an attic, which was originally built as quarters for the staff but now has four separate bedrooms for the vice president’s children. The basement has a kitchen, laundry and other storerooms.

