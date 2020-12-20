Melania Trump Called Ivanka & Jared Kushner 'snakes', Reveals Former Aide

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide of First Lady Melania Trump has revealed some eye-opening details about her feud with Ivanka Trump during their stay at the White House since 2017. Wolkoff, while speaking to Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast about her new book titled 'Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady', revealed that the two most important women in President Trump's life hated each other real bad.

Read: Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Don Matching Tuxedos In Last White House Christmas Photo

Wolkoff said that Melania often referred to Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who is a senior adviser to Trump, as "snakes" because according to the First Lady, the two would go to any extent to get what they want.

'Serial poacher'

Wolkoff said that they would call Ivanka a "serial poacher" because of her habit to hire people that Melania was looking to bring in. Wolkoff particularly mentioned White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Communications Director Mercedes Schlapp, adding that the First Lady was looking to hire these people before Ivanka poached them.

Read: Melania Trump Violates Hospital Policy, Removes Face Mask While Reading To Kids

Wolkoff also highlighted one instance where Ivanka acted in a cruel manner as he screened the movie Finding Dory at the White House as Trump signed the controversial immigration act. Wolkoff described Ivanka as "Donald in a suit" as he pointed out that while children were being separated from their parents because of Trump's immigration policy, the first daughter decided to screen a movie where the trout fish is separated from its mother.

Read: Melania Trump Announces New Tennis Pavilion In White House, Draws Flak By Netizens

The feud between Melania and Ivanka first came to the notice when it was reported that the latter was trying to rename the First Lady's office at the East Wing of the White House as the First Family's office. As of now, it remains unclear where the family of Donald Trump will reside after he leaves the White House in January, but he and Melania are expected to live in his Florida resort.

Read: Trump Wishes 'Merry Christmas' As Melania Lights Up National Christmas Tree At White House

