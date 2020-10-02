Chinese Pawn Slams Trump In first Reaction As US President & Melania Test Covid Positive

US President Donald Trump said on Friday said that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the Coronavirus after one of the President's close aides got infected. Reacting to this, Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, said that Trump and the First Lady "have paid the price" for the gamble to play down the COVID-19.

'Shows the severity of the US' pandemic situation'

"The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection," the Chinese stooge said.

President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 2, 2020

In a statement, Trump's physician Dr Sean Conley said the president and the first lady "are both well at this time", and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence. "Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," Conley added.

'We will get through this TOGETHER!'

All Trump's engagements outside of the White House were cancelled. He was last seen in public on Thursday afternoon returning to the White House after a fundraising trip to New Jersey.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump and Melania were tested for COVID19 hours after one of their close aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the Coronavirus. "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible!" Trump said in an earlier tweet.

Hicks, 31, is the closest aid of the President to have tested positive with Coronavirus. She had travelled with the President on Air Force One early this week.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19 in recent months, including the National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary. The deadly virus has so far killed more than 200,000 people and infected over 7 million others in the US.

