US Secy Pompeo Terms Israel As America's 'most Reliable Partner In The Middle East'

The US Secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, had arrived in Israel on Monday, as a part of his five-day visit to the Middle East. During the visit, the secretary had discussions with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, over various topics including the growing influence of Iran in the Middle East Region, the Abraham Accord, and the problems that both the countries were facing collectively.

The US Secretary, in his Middle East trip, shall also be visiting Sudan, Baharain and UAE.

While the discussions were being carried out, Pompeo expressed gratitude to the Israeli Prime Minister, and also called him the most reliable partner in the Middle East region.

Israel has long been America’s most reliable partner in the Middle East. Thank you to @IsraeliPM @netanyahu for a wonderful visit and constructive meetings and to @USAmbIsrael Friedman and the @usembassyjlm team for the work you do to keep our relationship strong. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 25, 2020

During the discussions, the two leaders also had discussions over how the two countries could collectively eliminate the virus that had originated from China and now has taken over the entire world.

''We are sure, that there are avenues where the medical and pharmaceutical companies of the countries can together and shall come out with solutions to keep the entire world safe,'' added Michael Pompeo.

What exactly is the Abraham Accord?

The Abraham Accord is one of the two peace agreements that attempts to bring peace between Israel and the other countries in the Middle East region. The accord mentions that the two countries(who sign it) would cooperate, assist each other and also help in fighting the threats that the region might face from the Iranian government and its allies. The first country, to sign the same was Egypt, in the year 1979. This was further followed by Jordan in the year 1994.The other countries, in the region who had signed the same include Lebanon in 1982, Libya in 1984 and Syria in 1990 and 2010.