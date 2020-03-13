'You're Gorgeous': Michelle Obama Extends Support To 4-year-old Who Called Herself 'ugly'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has shown support to a four-year-old girl who called herself “ugly” before breaking down in front of her hairdresser in a short video which was shared last week. The clip not only started taking rounds on the internet but now it has also been shared by Obama who called the four-year-old “precious”. The video was originally posted by Atlanta-based hairdresser on Instagram and the post has been viewed nearly 491k times.

While sharing the video, Obama wrote, "Ariyonna, you are gorgeous. In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you—and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave black girl—just how precious you are."

In the clip, the four-year-old looks at herself while getting the hair done and says, “I’m so ugly.” The hairdresser who can be seen left baffled with the little girl's statement and immediately discourages Ariyonna from even thinking that way. “Don’t say that!” she tells Ariyonna. “You are so pretty…When you look at yourself you suppose to say, ‘I am so pretty’,” she adds.

'Broke my heart'

In her Instagram post, the hairdresser opined that when kids go to school they learn and pick up so many “different things” they don’t know the definition of but they know the feeling. “While doing her hair she had alllll the energy in the world then out of nowhere she stares at herself and gets soooo discouraged,” wrote the hairdresser. “It broke my heart into pieces because she has the GREATEST energy and the most beautiful smile and heart,” she added.

Netizens outpoured love for the duo and also came up with a lot of artworks. “She is a treasure,” says an Instagram user. “Beautiful baby girl, the world worships the ground you walk on!” says another. “Love the way you loved on her and the way you talk to her...just the way you handled it was so beautiful. She is gorgeous,” says a third. Soon after the video went viral, the hairdresser shared another video of the four-year-old who can be seen happy and confident.

