Minneapolis Hikers Stunned By 'frozen Caveman', Netizens Say 'interesting And Terrifying'

After the discovery of mysterious monoliths across the globe, a frozen caveman encased in a block of ice has been found in a Minneapolis Park. Over the weekend, visitors at Theodore Wirth Park were left baffled after seeing the Neanderthal sculpture, named Zug Zug, encased in plastic that appears to resemble ice. The statue is situated between two trails in the city’s largest official park, which has now become a local hot spot.

Caveman sighting in Minneapolis ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/dPF8mmwUvP — HystErica (@MplsErica) January 16, 2021

Following the discovery, Zach Schumack has come forward as the artist behind the statue. Originally a mannequin from a local mall, Schumack and his art collective revealed that they turned the obsolete object into a commissioned piece for an event last year. The group created the Neanderthal sculpture to be as lifelike as possible, and even tried to make the caveman historically accurate by researching time period-specific trends.

While speaking to Fox9, Schumack said that he really likes that the statue is getting some attention and getting people to get away from their TVs and computer screens. He said that he wanted to create something that people could enjoy and give them something else to talk about, something positive amid such dark times. Further, the artist said that his artwork is supposed to make one wonder and guess.

Schumack even explained that the statue is not CGI graphics and its definitely all handmade by him. It was initially planned as a prank without permission from the Parks Department, but as the word soon started spreading and locals seemed to enjoy it, the artwork was not removed from its location and the officials agreed to let it remain until the snow melts. He also revealed that a second ice monolith, named Zarah, may be found in the coming days, but he refused to be drawn on its exact location.

‘A new twist’

Meanwhile, the piece has caught the attention and has also drawn comparisons with several mysterious metal monoliths that began appearing around the world towards the end of 2020. Several internet users took to Twitter and called the Neanderthals sculpture “Encino Man 2”. Others, on the other hand, shared selfies with the caveman and called it “Interesting and terrifying”.

So today we went to go see the monolith that mysteriously appeared in Minneapolis of the Cave Man frozen in a block of ice! #CaveMan #IceMan #monolith #Minneapolis #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/CRUayfsY56 — Brent Elliott (@BrentB_Elliott) January 17, 2021

Encino Man 2



A Caveman Encased in Ice Has Appeared In a Minneapolis Park https://t.co/NH7nrZjuGm — Tim Kendel (@17Kandles) January 16, 2021

