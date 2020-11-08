Joe Biden To Be 46th US President, Relief Palpable Among Leaders; Boris Takes Dig At Trump

Leaders from various parts of the world congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the US elections. After massive campaigns by both sides, the US witnessed a nailbiting election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. However, slowly and steadily, the states that were pending turned blue for Biden, with his home state Pennsylvania being the one that earmarked him as the 46th President of the US.

World Leaders congratulate Biden and Harris

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden on winning the 2020 US Election and becoming the person-in-line to become the 46th President of the United States unseating incumbent Donald Trump. PM Modi has tweeted a photo of the pair of them from his visit to the US when Biden was Barack Obama's Vice President and hailed his then contributions to strengthening India-US relations. The Prime Minister has also congratulated Indian-origin Kamala Harris who will be the first woman Vice President of the US, highlighting the significance of her achievement.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement congratulating Biden and Harris. He also took to his official Twitter handle as he said that he is “really looking forward to working together”. In the statement, Trudeau mentioned the ‘extraordinary’ relationship that Canada and the United States share and emphasized how they can further build on this foundation. The statement read, “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies. We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world”.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, welcomed the election of Joe Biden by calling him “a strong supporter of NATO and the transatlantic relationship”, reports AP. He further said that he looks forward to working with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “to further strengthen the bond between North America and Europe”. He added, “US leadership is as important as ever in an unpredictable world”.

I congratulate @JoeBiden on his election as the next U.S. President & @KamalaHarris as Vice President. I know Joe Biden as a strong supporter of our Alliance & look forward to working closely with him. A strong #NATO is good for both North America & Europe https://t.co/Ij3rWtNH5c — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 7, 2020

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama released a statement congratulating Biden and Harris. He also took to Twitter as he wrote, “Congratulations to my friends, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — our next President and Vice President of the United States”. In the tweet, he shared the image of the statement to congratulate both the candidates.

Congratulations to my friends, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris — our next President and Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/febgqxUi1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2020

The 42nd President of the United States President Bill Clinton took to his official Twitter handle as he congratulated Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. In a tweet that he made, he said, “America has spoken and democracy has won”. He added that both these leaders will serve all of us and get everyone together.

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Foreign Minister also congratulated the new President and Vice President of the United States. “We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal”, wrote Heiko Mass in a tweet. He further said that once the entire process comes to an end they will approach the elected government and make specific proposals on how transatlantic ranks can be closed. They would also like to discuss steps that can be taken in dealing with China, climate protection and the global fight against the corona pandemic. He also congratulated Harris as he wrote, “We congratulate Kamala Harris who makes history today as the first woman and first person of color in the office of US Vice President. Ms. Vice President-elect, we look forward to working with you”.

Gut, dass es endlich klare Zahlen gibt. Wir freuen uns auf die Zusammenarbeit mit der nächsten US-Regierung. Wir wollen in unsere Zusammenarbeit investieren, für einen transatlantischen Neuanfang, einen New Deal. #Election2020 #Election2020results — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) November 7, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also hailed Biden’s win. Johnson is looking forward to “working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security”, perhaps throwing a jibe in as well. He termed the US as their most important ally. With this, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also made tweet congratulating Biden and Harris.

(Image Credits: AP)