Identical Twins Married To Twin Husbands Expecting Firstborns Around The Same Time

In a one of a kind incident, identical twin sisters and their twin husbands have announced their “overlapping pregnancies” at the same time. Identical twins Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers married identical twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers, who also have a joint Instagram account with username @salyerstwins, posted about being “thrilled” and “grateful” to be pregnant at the same time. This would make their child not only cousins but also full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples. The couples posted an "adorable" photo of four of them where the sisters can be seen wearing a bathing suit with "Baby Watch" written on it.

The Slayers Twins wrote on Instagram, “Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all!”

“Our children will not only be cousins but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!”, they added.

Read - Maharashtra: Police Dog That Solved 365 Cases Gets Farewell, Remembered By Anil Deshmukh

Read - Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shares Sandart Sculpture

Netizens find it ‘super exciting’

The news of the couples, who became internet celebrities soon after their appearance on TLC’s Our Twinsane Wedding, was hailed by internet users. While many netizens found the announcement ‘super exciting’ others joined to congratulate them. Some even questioned about their due dates and said that it would a “unique” but also “too much fun” to learn about their growing family.

One Instagram user wrote in the comments, “This is so fun!!! And awesome! Congrats from a fellow twin! My twin and I tried to get pregnant at the same time, but it didn't work for us! So glad y'all get to experience it together”. Another questioned, “Omg do you have the same due date and was this planned???”. One netizen even said, "Yay! I kept wondering if and when this would happen! Congrats!"

Read - Good News: From Tiranga Car Rally To Tips On Happiness, Read Cheerful Stories

Read - Images Showing A Crocodile Carrying Frogs On Its Back Trigger Laughter On Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.