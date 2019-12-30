New York City Governor Calls Hanukkah Stabbing 'domestic Terrorism'

A 37-year-old man stabbed and wounded five people on Saturday as they were gathered to celebrate the seventh night of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The unfortunate incident took place at the rabbi's home in Rockland County, 56 kilometres north of New York City. Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York City has classified the heinous act under "domestic terrorism" and has said it was fuelled by intolerance in American society.

US synagogue attack

The Saturday night stabbing has sparked a fresh political war between the Republicans and the Democrats. New York governor who is a Democrat himself has blamed the attack on growing "cancer" in American politics. Andrew said that the attack is an example of an intolerant time in the United States as anger and hatred are exploding everywhere.

The attack took place on Saturday at around 10:00 pm and the police produced the alleged attacker Grafton Thomas before a New York court on Sunday, December 29. Thomas was charged with five counts of attempted murder and the bail was set at $5 million. After his court appearance, Thomas was taken in handcuffs to a police vehicle and driven to Rockland County Jail. Rockland has the largest Jewish population per capita of any United States county, with over 90,000 Jewish residents.

United States President Donald Trump expressed grief and took to his twitter handle to condemn the anti-semitic attack. Trump urged all Americans to come together to fight the evil scourge in society and wished the victims a quick and full recovery. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the vicious attack on the Jewish community in the United States.

Earlier this month a shooting rampage at a Jersey City kosher market killed 6 people including the two attackers. The attack was targeted at the Jewish community living in the area. Last month a man was stabbed while walking to a synagogue in the same town where the Saturday night attack took place. Since December 13, New York police have received six reports of attacks possibly motivated by anti-Jews feelings.

