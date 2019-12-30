The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

New York City Governor Calls Hanukkah Stabbing 'domestic Terrorism'

US News

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York City has classified the heinous act under "domestic terrorism" and has said it was fuelled by intolerance in American society

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
New York City

A 37-year-old man stabbed and wounded five people on Saturday as they were gathered to celebrate the seventh night of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The unfortunate incident took place at the rabbi's home in Rockland County, 56 kilometres north of New York City. Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York City has classified the heinous act under "domestic terrorism" and has said it was fuelled by intolerance in American society. 

US synagogue attack

The Saturday night stabbing has sparked a fresh political war between the Republicans and the Democrats. New York governor who is a Democrat himself has blamed the attack on growing "cancer" in American politics. Andrew said that the attack is an example of an intolerant time in the United States as anger and hatred are exploding everywhere. 

Read: Suspect Pleads Non Guilty In New York Court After Stabbing 5 At Rabbi's Home

The attack took place on Saturday at around 10:00 pm and the police produced the alleged attacker Grafton Thomas before a New York court on Sunday, December 29. Thomas was charged with five counts of attempted murder and the bail was set at $5 million. After his court appearance, Thomas was taken in handcuffs to a police vehicle and driven to Rockland County Jail. Rockland has the largest Jewish population per capita of any United States county, with over 90,000 Jewish residents. 

Read: New York: Multiple People Stabbed During Hanukkah Celebration Near Synagogue In Monsey

United States President Donald Trump expressed grief and took to his twitter handle to condemn the anti-semitic attack. Trump urged all Americans to come together to fight the evil scourge in society and wished the victims a quick and full recovery. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the vicious attack on the Jewish community in the United States.

Read: New York: Robbers Brutally Attack 60-year-old, Only Find $1 On Him

Earlier this month a shooting rampage at a Jersey City kosher market killed 6 people including the two attackers. The attack was targeted at the Jewish community living in the area. Last month a man was stabbed while walking to a synagogue in the same town where the Saturday night attack took place. Since December 13, New York police have received six reports of attacks possibly motivated by anti-Jews feelings. 

Read: Netanyahu Condemns US Synagogue Stabbing In Monsey

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PM MODI HOME
AMIT SHAH BACKS SADHGURU ON CAA
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL