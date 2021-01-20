'We Will Repair Our Alliances': Joe Biden Pledges To 'engage With The World Once again'

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman Vice President have been inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. During his inaugural speech, Biden sent a message to the rest of the world about the United States. He pledged to not merely lead by the “example of our power, but by the power of our example”.

While vowing a change from the policies of his predecessor, the President of the US said, “Here's my message to those beyond our borders. America has been tested, and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again”.

"We'll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security," he added.

The newly minted President also referenced the current plight of the US and noted that the country has much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain. Meanwhile, starting at noon (local time), Biden administration will be taking over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, he has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

‘Unity wins over division’

Further, Biden recognized divisive times in US history but assured that unity has always been the solution of the crisis. He said, “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.” He even expressed his love for the country and the need to unify the same and said, “my whole soul is in this”.

"Uniting to fight the foes we face. Anger, resentment and hatred, extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness and hopelessness. With unity we can do great things, important things," Biden said.

