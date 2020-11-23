Pennsylvania re-names street to honour Joe Biden's electoral win

The state of Pennsylvania has renamed a street after President-elect Joe Biden, a move aimed at celebrating the Democrat’s smashing victory in the Presidential elections. The street, now named ‘Joe Biden Way’ is located near the 77-year-old’s childhood home in his town Scranton. "This morning I had the opportunity to join U.S. Senator Bob Casey and Marywood University to unveil a Joe Biden Way street sign to honour our President-Elect,” city’s mayor Paige Cognetti announced in a Facebook post.

According to CNN, the sign is up at the intersection of Fisk Street and North Washington Avenue in the Green Ridge, a few steps away from where Biden grew up before relocating to Delaware. Biden's love for the city has also been mentioned by the former US President Barack Obama under whom Biden served as Vice President. Speaking at rally previously, the Former American President had referred to Biden as "scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware's favourite son."

Biden's electoral victory

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden was declared President-elect by all major US media outlets on November 7, after the former vice-president managed to secure a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania. Biden was just 6 electoral votes short before he won Pennsylvania's 20 seats, which easily catapulted him to 284, way above the magic 270-mark needed to win the US Presidential election.

According to CNN, while Trump has repeatedly refused to concede, the former vice president has won nearly 80 million votes, which is more than any US presidential candidate in history by a considerable margin. Trump, on the other hand, has reportedly received nearly 74 million votes.

Joe Biden, who is set to swear in as US’ 46th President on January 20, will announce his first cabinet picks on November 24. While US media outlets projected the 77-year-old as the winner of the presidential vote on November 7, Republican incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede sending the transition into a limbo. However, Biden is set to announce his nominee for Secretary of State and Treasury secretary on Tuesday, ending speculations about the upcoming cabinet.

