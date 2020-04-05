PM Modi And US Prez Trump Agree To Deploy Full Strength Of India-US To Fight COVID-19

US President Donald Trump on April 10 said that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply Hydroxychloroquine tablets that could be used to treat coronavirus patients. Speaking at the White House, Trump said that India made “lots of it” as they need it for their “ billion-plus population,” before saying that the drugs would be released through Strategic National Stockpile for treatment.

Speaking further, he said, “After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for Hydroxychloroquine. Trump also said that he himself will take the medicine once it arrived. “I may take it too, will have to talk to my doctors”. Talking further about the release, he said that he would appreciate if the same amount of the tablets were released as he ordered. The Indian government has put a hold on the export of anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and his formulations.

Good Discussion

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, PM Modi lauded the conversation and agreed to put in full strength.

Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2020

