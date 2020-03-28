Puppies Explore Georgia Aquarium As It Remains Shut Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

While the entire world continues to be gripped in an envelope of fear and anticipation amid the coronavirus pandemic and nations continue to slide under the imposition of a lockdown, people all over the world have been coming up with out of the box ideas to keep themselves and others engaged. However, there are some fortunate pups, who recently got the opportunity to visit an aquarium which has been closed to the public during the nationwide lockdown.

People at the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) decided to take some puppies out to Georgia Aquarium because it was closed to the general public like the many attractions and venues.

Our puppies just had the best. day. ever.



They got to explore the @GeorgiaAquarium while it is closed to the public. They made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new friends! pic.twitter.com/f0iHXfq3AF — Atlanta Humane (@atlantahumane) March 26, 2020

Puppies' day out

AHS shared a video of them on Twitter, where the footage garnered more than 53,000 likes and 15,000 retweets. They said that the puppies had the best day ever. Georgia Aquarium also had fun hosting the dogs, saying on Twitter: "No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat."

The aquarium also shared a link highlighting how people could help AHS, adding: "Siblings Odie and Carmel are two of the many dogs from AHS currently residing in loving foster homes. Like us, AHS is dedicated to providing the best care for their animals during this time. See how you can help our friends." A letter from President and CEO Cal Morgan explains there are 'dozens of animals waiting' for loving families and forever homes, which has been shared on the website of AHS.

