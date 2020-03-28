Dog Heads Out For A Walk Wearing Shades And Parrot Sitting On Its Head; Watch

In a video that was uploaded on March 27, a dog is seen walking with its owner wearing shades and a parrot calmly sitting atop its head. The video was taken by an unknown person who just happened to be in the right place at the right time. The video since being uploaded has accumulated over 68 thousand likes and has been retweeted almost 14 thousand times. It has been viewed by over 1 million users.

Take a look at the video below.

Apologies if you’ve already seen a dog in shades out for a walk with a parrot on his head today... pic.twitter.com/snnU9pupDd — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 27, 2020

'Half as cool as that'

A lot of people had hilarious reactions to the video, they shared memes and some even replied with pictures of their pets. Take a look at their reactions below:

I feel like this was an every day occurrence in the early 90s — LtCol Dame Allanah DBE PhD 🅙 (@unhldn) March 27, 2020

Im gonna have to up my game. pic.twitter.com/42qcXrd0X7 — BaseballPoodle (@BaseballPoodle) March 27, 2020

It's Koko B. Dogg — Chad (@ChadBlue_) March 27, 2020

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Wants Fans To Experience Simple Joys Of Being At Home; Watch Video

Read: Video Of A Dog Sharing Biscuit With Its Bulldog Friend Is Giving Major Friendship Goals

That dog’s name better be Captain Morgan — Wolverine Filled Moat Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) March 27, 2020

I'm guessing the dog is blind and the parrot tells it which way to walk. — 🌊 Jebus 🌊 (@the_real_Lord) March 27, 2020

It’s just as good every time i see it 💪🤣😏 — Theo Shantonas (@CucumberTonic) March 27, 2020

My bird loves my dog. Like loves the ever living shit out of it in a mildly obsessed way. She tries to clean/preen all the fur. My dog on the other hand is insanely afraid of my 50g bird pic.twitter.com/grq38IQmko — CodieMandias (@blainecodie) March 27, 2020

I want to be half as cool as that one day — 🇺🇸Rock🇺🇸 (@TheCensoredRock) March 27, 2020

Read: RRR: Ram Charan's Look As Ramaraju Revealed In A Surprise Video; Watch

Read: Kane Williamson's Dog Sandy Adorably Takes Brilliant Reflex Catch At Slips; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.