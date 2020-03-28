The Debate
The Debate
Dog Heads Out For A Walk Wearing Shades And Parrot Sitting On Its Head; Watch

What’s Viral

A recently uploaded video on Twitter shows a dog out for a walk, the unique thing being that the dog seems to be wearing sunglasses and has a parrot on its head

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dog goes out for a walk with shades and parrot on its head

In a video that was uploaded on March 27, a dog is seen walking with its owner wearing shades and a parrot calmly sitting atop its head. The video was taken by an unknown person who just happened to be in the right place at the right time. The video since being uploaded has accumulated over 68 thousand likes and has been retweeted almost 14 thousand times. It has been viewed by over 1 million users.

Take a look at the video below.

'Half as cool as that'

A lot of people had hilarious reactions to the video, they shared memes and some even replied with pictures of their pets. Take a look at their reactions below:

First Published:
