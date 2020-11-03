US Election 2020: Biden Asks For America's Trust, Says 'can Heal The Soul Of The Nation'

As voting begins in the US, Democrat hopeful Joe Biden took to Twitter asking the Americans to place their trust in him one more time, promising that he would not let them down. Biden, who had served as the Vice President alongside former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, urged the people to vote blue again, asserting that he and running-mate Kamala Harris would 'heal the soul of the nation.' "Today, vote for a new day in America," said Biden.

In 2008 and 2012, you placed your trust in me to help lead this country alongside Barack Obama.



Today, I’m asking for your trust once again — this time, in Kamala and me.



We can heal the soul of this nation — I promise we won’t let you down.https://t.co/eoxT07uII9 pic.twitter.com/VwZkmZ53F4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Voting commences in US

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 231,500 Americans, the Associated Press reported that huge voter turnout is expected on November 3. While a record number of voters cast their ballot early for the first time, several states have amended the long-standing rules for election procedures. Nearly 100 million have already voted and Texas has surpassed its total 2016 vote count, with experts predicting record turnout this year. The US Elections Project revealed on Monday, November 2 that more than 95 million Americans have cast their votes ahead of the scheduled US Presidential Election Day.

Just a day before voting opened for the US presidential election, Joe Biden was seen leading President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points, as per the NBC News poll. The survey, which was conducted from October 29 to 31, was released as both Biden and Trump made last-ditch efforts to secure ballots in battleground states. The Democratic presidential nominee has consistently had the upper hand over his Republican rival across the US electoral map. Over 256 million Americans are set to decide the next US President between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3.

