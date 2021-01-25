'Sanitiser In Chief': Netizens Hail The Mystery Podium Cleaner As 'hero'

The inauguration day of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the new US leaders was a memorable event. From Lady Gaga’s rendition of the National Anthem to Amanda Gorman’s poem, there were a lot of moments that caught netizens' eye. The best one, however, was was a podium cleaner that Twitteratis have branded as the ‘Sanitiser in Chief’ and crowned him as the star of the celebrity-packed inauguration.

Whether it was during the swearing-in ceremony for both President Biden and Vice President Harris or performance by celebrities, the masked man routinely pulled out a wipe and did his best to sanitise the space for the next speaker. He was lauded as one of the heroes of the inauguration, with people in Twitter dubbing him as “Capt Lysol”, “Sanitiser in chief” and “the Podium Sanitiser”. The unidentified man was easily a fan favourite for many watching the historic event. His admirers were quick to even say, “I came for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris but I soon found out I was really there for podium sanitiser guy”.

Podium wipe guy is the real MVP here. — Derrick Weston (@derricklweston) January 20, 2021

I am here for our Sanitizer-in-Chief. He is doing a thorough job. #Inauguration2021 #InaugurationDay #Inauguration — Lady Danbury Jr. (@curvysocialite) January 20, 2021

Today's hero we don't deserve: The guy with the spritz bottle of sanitizer wiping down the podium between each speaker at the inauguration. — Rowenna is probably sewing (@RowennaM) January 20, 2021

Shout out to the podium sanitizer guy, he’s doing such a good job — ✨.Emily A Known Reyhoe.✨ (@EmilyFiction) January 20, 2021

this guy deserves a medal #SanitizerinChief and #PodiumSanitizerGuy #captlysol put him in charge of the vaccine rollout he was on point keeping it clean pic.twitter.com/KD8TRroWLd — Attila Csorba (@Tilldogg) January 21, 2021

Let’s get a round of Applause for the podium sanitizer guy!!! #Inauguration2021 — Seamus Hughes (@Seamushughes94) January 20, 2021

Podium Sanitizer Guy Action Figure, please! pic.twitter.com/ieszH5FDgS — Jeremiah Barba #OpenSchools (@jeremiahdbarba) January 20, 2021

Hey @donlemon can we get a name on the podium sanitizer guy. He deserves praise for keeping everyone safe. — Travis (@TravisCoaster) January 20, 2021

Lighter moments of inauguration

Meanwhile, even though the event was scaled down amid security concerns and COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural ceremony managed to give some cheerful moments. Bernie Sanders, a one-time competitor of US President Joe Biden, became a “meme-able politician” after an image from his presence at the inauguration ceremony went viral. Sanders was photographed sitting crosslegged, wearing mittens and mask after which his picture became a subject of hilarious posts.

As Joe Biden took his oath of office using Bible that is laden with personal meaning, netizens were quick to react to the size of the holy book. The President’s bible stood out to a lot of people for being as thick as it was and for looking really old. Lady Gaga’s oversized gold dove brooch and red skirt captured the eyes of the spectators. Garth Brook’s shaking hands and hugging not only President Biden and VP Harris, but all former presidents and first ladies in attendance also caught attention.

