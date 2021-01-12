Joe Barton Joins 'The Batman' Spinoff Series As Showrunner On HBO Max

The Batman is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) directed by Matt Reeves. Before its premiere, the movie has got its own spinoff series on HBO Max. However, the development was halted after Terence Winter left the project as the showrunner. Now, it is announced that the series has got its new head.

The Batman spinoff series hires Joe Barton as showrunner

Deadline has recently reported that Joe Barton has joined The Batman spinoff series taking over the duties of the showrunner. The British writer will also serve as an executive producer on the show. The announcement comes after the exit of Terence Winter in November 2020. The reason behind the departure of the Boardwalk Empire creator was said to be over creative differences.

Joe Barton is best known for working on Tokyo- and London-set crime drama Giri/Haji for the BBC and Netflix. He also penned down the script for science-fiction drama Humans on AMC and Channel, along with Netflix and BBC epic drama Troy: Fall of a City. Barton’s other projects include Sky thriller Extinction and an adaptation of Half Bad by Sally Green with Andy Serkis for Netflix.

The forthcoming series will be set in the world that director Matt Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film. It will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.

This marks the first television project for Reeves under his overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group. It is said to be a prequel to The Batman plot. Jeffrey Wright is expected to return as Commissioner James Gordon, while a few members from The Batman cast also making an appearance, even Robert Pattinson might be seen as Bruce Wayne.

Meanwhile, The Batman cast also includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It is currently under the filming stage in London. The project is expected to arrive in cinemas on March 4, 2022.

