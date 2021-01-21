'So Nice To See': Greta Thunberg Takes A Dig At Donald Trump As He Leaves White House

Making a remark on former US President Donald Trump, the 18-year-old teen Greta Thunberg took to her official Twitter handle and shared an image of Trump while he is on his way out of the White House one last time. In the image, Trump can be seen standing on the stairs of the helicopter with a fist up in the air. In the image, Trump does not seem so happy about having to leave the white house and Thunberg took complete advantage of the situation.

"So nice to see"

“He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”, Thunberg wrote in the caption. This is not the first time that Thunberg has made a remark on Trump. Let’s have a look at the image that she shared.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Earlier, Trump urged to stop the counting of votes as he trailed behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump had also filed lawsuits alleging fraud during the counting. Thunberg, who was mocked by Donald Trump in a tweet when she was named Time magazine’s person of the year, saw an opportunity for a clapback and took it. Trump had used the exact words to mock Thunberg, while branding her Time award as “so ridiculous”.

Her tweet was in response to Trump's tweet calling for a halt to votes being counted in the presidential election, throwing out allegations of voter fraud. Mimicking a tweet Donald Trump aimed at her last year, Thunberg tweeted that he needs to 'chill' and work on his "anger management". She wrote, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!".

