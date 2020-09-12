Swamy Calls Trump 'a Brilliant Strategist' For Historic Peace Agreement In Middle-East

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday lauded US President Donald Trump for cracking the historic peace agreement between Israel and countries like UAE, Sudan, and Bahrain calling him a 'brilliant strategist'. Saying that the US voters were fortunate to have him, Swamy remarked that Trump 'walks the talk'.

President Trump is a brilliant strategist. In three swift moves he has arranged for three Islamic nations: UAE, Sudan and yesterday Bahrain to diplomatic relations with Israel!! US voters should think they are fortunate to have voted for him in 2016. He walks the talk. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 12, 2020

Read: Pompeo Lauds Two Arab Accords With Israel, Exudes Confidence In Trump's Mideast Peace Plan

Read: Trump Announces Israel-Bahrain Peace Agreement In Less Than A Month Of UAE Deal

Peace in Middle-East

The announcement of the peace agreement between Bahrain and Israel on Septemeber 11 was preceded by a similar agreement brokered by the US last month between the United Arab Emirates and the Jewish state. As per the statement released by the US State Department, Mike Pompeo said that his recent travels in the regions have indicated that there is clear momentum in the Middle East towards peace and prosperity. He added that Donald Trump had kept his promise to the American people and in less than one month has brokered two historic agreements that seek to build new partnerships in pursuit of peace.

The signing ceremony for the agreement normalising relations between Israel and the UAE is scheduled to be held on September 15. The delegations from the two countries will be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan. The Israeli leader has called the ceremony ‘historic’ and, in a tweet, said that he was ‘proud’ to attend the ceremony.

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for helping broker a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, nominated Trump after he successfully brokered the deal for the normalisation of ties between the two Middle East nations.

Read: Donald Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For His ‘key Role’ In UAE-Israel Agreement

Read: Palestinian Factions Hold Rare Meeting To Present United Front Against Israel-UAE Deal